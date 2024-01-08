Reviewing Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF)

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) and Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Renault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 9.82% 16.74% 5.73% Renault N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Renault shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Renault 0 1 4 0 2.80

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $158.09 billion N/A $15.28 billion $15.14 4.52 Renault N/A N/A N/A $4.71 8.48

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Renault. Mercedes-Benz Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renault, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Renault on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments. Its Automotive segment produces, sells, and distributes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and invests in automotive-sector associates and joint ventures primarily in Nissan. The company's Sale Financing segment offers sale financing, leasing, maintenance, and services contract under the Mobilize Financial Services brand. Its Mobility Services segment provides mobility and energy solutions for electric vehicle users under the Mobilize brand. In addition, it is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles and innovative services under the Renault, Dacia, Alpine, and Mobilize brands. Further, the company offers used vehicles and spare parts; and engages in business to business powertrain activities, including exchange of powertrain parts and related engineering activities. Renault SA was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

