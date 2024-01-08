Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 25,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 57,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Specifically, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $205,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,393,817.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.