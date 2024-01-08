River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 1,012 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 387,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 162,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Corning by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 180,519 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 367,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

