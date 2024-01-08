River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 935 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.2% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $92.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

