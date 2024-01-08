River Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2186 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

