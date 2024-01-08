River Street Advisors LLC Buys 113 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 293,758 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,797,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,664,000 after acquiring an additional 218,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.83.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $134.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

