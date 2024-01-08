River Street Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

River Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

