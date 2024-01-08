River Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $139.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.42. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $157.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

