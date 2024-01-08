River Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

River Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.90.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

MA opened at $418.95 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.