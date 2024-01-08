River Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

River Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $63.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

