River Street Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after buying an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,518,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,477,000 after purchasing an additional 726,212 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $88.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 184.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Welltower’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

