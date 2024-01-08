Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.13. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 423,549 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 375,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 275,960 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,068 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 15.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,141 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

