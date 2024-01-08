Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stake Lessened by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 2.3% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in Roche by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after acquiring an additional 208,223 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 19.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 258,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 42,230 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Roche stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.03. 2,105,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

