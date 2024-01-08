Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 2,182 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.99. 1,480,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,423. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.