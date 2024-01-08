Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 9,126 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $102.44. 3,204,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209,114. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

