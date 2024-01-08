Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 9,553 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.93. 410,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,103. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.15. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

