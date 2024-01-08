Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.02. 387,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,774. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

