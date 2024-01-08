Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after buying an additional 343,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $122.37. The company had a trading volume of 262,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,784. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

