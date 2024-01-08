Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $787.26. 93,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,459. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

