Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,951 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.'s holdings in 3M were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.17. 460,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,084. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77.

3M ( NYSE:MMM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business's revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

