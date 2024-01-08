Rockland Trust Co. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,040. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

