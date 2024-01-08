Rockland Trust Co. Has $6.98 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 832,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,799. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

