Rockland Trust Co. Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.77. 111,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

