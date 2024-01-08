Rockland Trust Co. Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.70. 2,448,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,342,393. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

