Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 76,749 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $39.88. 8,860,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,598,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

