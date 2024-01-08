Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,897 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.51% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

JMEE traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.63. 4,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,513. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $903.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

