Rockland Trust Co. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

SPGI stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $429.67. 241,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,364. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $413.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

