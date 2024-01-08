Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.37. 12,311,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,103,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $203.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.22, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

