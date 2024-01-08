Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,142,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 825,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 652,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.