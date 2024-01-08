Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,098 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.55. 423,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,977. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

