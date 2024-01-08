Rockland Trust Co. Sells 504 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,876,000 after buying an additional 100,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $923.70. 114,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $963.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $944.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

