Rockland Trust Co. Sells 50,909 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,909 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.54. 1,153,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,626. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

