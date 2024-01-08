Rockland Trust Co. Sells 575 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,270,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,930. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

