Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 94.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.25. 120,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,378. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

