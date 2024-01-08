Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.36. The stock had a trading volume of 314,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,260. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

