Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Increased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP traded up $5.04 on Monday, reaching $528.11. The stock had a trading volume of 279,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,723. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

