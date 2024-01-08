Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. ConnectOne Bancorp accounts for 2.3% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of ConnectOne Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.17. 84,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $894.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CNOB. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

