Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 9,566 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp comprises 1.7% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,084,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,267,000 after purchasing an additional 98,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,153,000 after buying an additional 406,664 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,039,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,992,000 after buying an additional 41,739 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,729. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 157,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

