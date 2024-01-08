Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 92,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,530. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.