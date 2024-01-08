Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial comprises 2.4% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.13. 249,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,665. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBS

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.