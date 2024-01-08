Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Lakeland Financial makes up 4.1% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 49.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.28. 31,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.