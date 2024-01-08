Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Has $917,000 Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Central Pacific Financial worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 61.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 58.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $62,927.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $172,716. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $19.11. 26,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,642. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $516.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.