Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Third Coast Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter worth $3,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 101,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 73,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.77. 6,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,040. The firm has a market cap of $255.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.65. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Insider Transactions at Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,557 shares in the company, valued at $393,322.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

