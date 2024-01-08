Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Third Coast Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter worth $3,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 101,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 73,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.77. 6,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,040. The firm has a market cap of $255.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.65. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.
In other news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,557 shares in the company, valued at $393,322.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
