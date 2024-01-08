Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ross Stores by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 273,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 117,847 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $13,215,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.80. 1,040,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,448. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

