Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Buys 230 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $165.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

