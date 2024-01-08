Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Buys 87 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

WM opened at $177.77 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $181.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

