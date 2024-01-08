Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Cuts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $201.28 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $227.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.33.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($9.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

