Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,517,000 after purchasing an additional 640,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

