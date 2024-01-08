Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $230.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

