Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

Target stock opened at $140.40 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

